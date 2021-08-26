Press Release – Ambit

Ambit Launches Conversational AI Platform in AWS Marketplace, Enabling More Businesses to Deploy an AI Chatbot

Today, Ambit, an Auckland-based conversational artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced the availability of Ambit Edge in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

Ambit Edge, an easy to use, intent-based, enterprise-grade digital employee that provides on-brand, 24/7 customer support will be available to businesses in Australia and New Zealand as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

Available as a monthly subscription for US$990, Ambit Edge helps companies with 10 to 50 employees answer the most common customer service enquiries, even outside regular contact centre operating hours.

“Today, consumers expect all brands, regardless of size, to respond with little or no delay. Offering Ambit Edge on subscription makes conversational AI achievable for businesses wanting to increase revenue and improve service levels while managing the cost to serve,” says Tim Warren, CEO of Ambit.

Conversational AI allows machines to understand, plan, and respond to human queries in natural languages more fluently than traditional chatbots which have limited abilities. Pre-trained on thousands of industry-specific customer support questions, or ‘intents’, Ambit Edge can guide 50,000 chats per month, including up to 30 different conversation steps.

“Making Ambit Edge available in AWS Marketplace is part of our ecosystem strategy to scale up our distribution channels, adding new learning opportunities to our AI platform. We expect Ambit Edge will appeal to businesses who already have web and social chat, which want the ability to automate and still seamlessly hand off customers to human agents when it makes sense,” says Tim Warren.

