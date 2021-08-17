Alert Level 4 Lockdown Devastating News For Hospitality Sector, Says Hospitality New Zealand

Press Release – Hospitality New Zealand

The Level 4 lockdowns across New Zealand are more devastating news for the hospitality sector, says Hospitality New Zealand.

Chief Executive Julie White says this is yet another blow for sector businesses that have been hit very hard by lockdowns over the past 17 months.

“This will be another big blow for struggling businesses, though they’re not the only ones, and we know it’s necessary.

“Hospitality New Zealand met with our counterparts in Australia last week, so we know first-hand just how dire things are there as they deal with the Delta variant, and we want to avoid that. So there’s no alternative but to go into Level 4, however much that’s going to hurt.

“We were warned by the Government a Level 4 lockdown would give us the best chance of stopping community spread of Delta, and the consequences of not moving immediately are not worth thinking about.

“Hospitality New Zealand will be supporting our members, and particularly those in Auckland who have struggled through three previous lockdowns, as best we can through the coming days.”

