Air New Zealand Updates Domestic Network

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Following the 48-hour grace period to get Kiwi’s home, Air New Zealand is adjusting its domestic schedule for Friday 20 August – Tuesday 24 August, in line with Alert Level 4 restrictions across the country.

The airline will operate a very limited domestic schedule to enable essential travel only. Customers who are booked to travel on Friday will receive a cancellation email, and their bookings will be held in credit. Customers will have 12 months from the day their credit is processed to book a flight, and another 12 months to travel.

During Alert Level 4, travel is restricted to essential services only. Customers who are travelling should check they are eligible to travel under Alert Level 4 on the Government’s COVID-19 website, as travel is severely limited. These customers will also need to carry a letter to prove they are travelling for essential purposes.

Customers who meet the criteria and still wish to travel should call the Air New Zealand Contact Centre who will rebook them free of charge for travel up to and including Tuesday 31 August.

The schedule is as follows –

Route Services Auckland-Christchurch 2x return services Auckland-Wellington 1x return service Wellington-Christchurch 2x return services Wellington-Nelson 1x return service Christchurch-Dunedin 1x return service

From Saturday 21 August – Tuesday 24 August, services into and out of Auckland will continue on a limited schedule. Once guidance from the Government on the Alert Level for the rest of New Zealand has been given, the airline will update its domestic network accordingly.

The schedule for Auckland is as follows –

Route Services Auckland-Christchurch 2 x return services –Monday & Tuesday 1 x return services – Saturday, Sunday Auckland-Wellington 1 x return services – Saturday, Sunday, Monday & Tuesday

Customers throughout New Zealand with existing bookings for travel between 17 August and 24 August will be able change their booking with change fees and any fare difference waived through to 31 August. Customers can do this via our online booking tool. Those who have booked through a third party will need to contact their agent.

We urge customers who have travel booked over this period to cancel or change their booking via the online booking tool so we can get as many Kiwis back to their place of residence as possible.

The Air New Zealand contact centre and social media team are currently experiencing very high demand and the airline is grateful to customers for their patience and kindness while it works through these changes.

For the latest information, customers can check the Air New Zealand COVID-19 Hub and travel alerts page.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url