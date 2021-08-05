Comments Off on 5G Now Live In Whanganui As Vodafone Invests More In Regions

Vodafone has switched on 5G in parts of Whanganui, further expanding the coverage footprint of the largest 5G network in Aotearoa New Zealand.This is a considerable network investment program in the Manawatū-Whanganui region to triple mobile capacity and offer better mobile coverage, speeds and reliability by upgrading 24 cell phone sites to include 4G, 4.5G or 5G technology and building 15 new cell sites, in addition to 33 new Rural Broadband Initiative 2 (RBI2) sites.

This means Vodafone 4G reaches more than 97% of the population in Manawatū-Whanganui, and Vodafone 5G is available in more than 40% of places where people work, live and play in the region. Furthermore, over 60% of the geographic area can connect to an IoT network.

“We’ve significantly improved our coverage footprint in the region over the past few months to ensure our customers are faster and better connected,” explains Thaigan Govender, Head of Vodafone NZ’s Mobile Access Network. “Whanganui is an awesome regional centre and we’re pleased to now offer customers in the coverage area the ability to connect to the latest mobile network, adding to Vodafone 5G coverage which has been live in Palmerston North since May.

“Connectivity has proven to be incredibly important over the past year with data use increasing 56% on the Vodafone network, so we’ve been investing in our digital infrastructure to respond. Having access to the latest technology is great for consumers and even better for businesses.

“Customers will soon be able to connect to 116 cell sites across the Manawatū-Whanganui region, with 5G live in parts of both Palmerston North and Whanganui.”

This is part of a turbocharged network investment program with Vodafone pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into its digital infrastructure in 2021, and Manawatū-Whanganui being first to benefit. Covid-19 has accelerated digital adoption and free-range working with more New Zealanders relying on their phones and wireless broadband to connect with family, colleagues and friends locally and overseas.

“Locals and visitors to the area can now enjoy the power of 5G and get even faster connectivity to their smartphones or via 5G Broadband for high-capacity internet. Wireless broadband is already proving popular in the region, and we expect it will be keenly adopted by more locals and businesses looking for fast and fuss-free internet delivered over Vodafone’s mobile network, without waiting for fibre fixed line services to be installed or connected,” Thaigan adds.

The fifth generation (5G) mobile network enables faster speeds, lower latency (lag) and expands the potential of connected devices and IoT (Internet of Things).

eHaus, a Whanganui based home design and construction company, uses PassivHaus principles to create the highest performing healthy homes for Kiwis across the country.

Jon Iliffe, Director, had this to say about how the benefits of 5G technology will be used by eHaus: “We have specialised building teams and designers from Northland to Invercargill. 5G technology will enable us faster and more professional options to communicate to our teams and clients alike. The anticipated low latency will also allow us to send and receive large documentation almost instantly.”

Vodafone now offers 5G in cities around Aotearoa New Zealand including parts of Auckland, Tauranga, Palmerston North, Whanganui, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown as well as a growing number of towns. Vodafone customers with a 5G-enabled smartphone can automatically access its 5G network for no extra charge.

To check the Vodafone 5G coverage area, which will continue to expand, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/coverage. For more information about 5G devices or 5G Broadband, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/5G.

