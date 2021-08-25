2021 Tech Remuneration Reports For Auckland And Wellington

Press Release – Potentia

Technology and change recruiter, Potentia Recruitment, has released its latest Remuneration Reports – designed specifically for the Auckland and Wellington tech markets.

Given the current climate, this year’s reports take an in-depth look into the state of New Zealand’s tech sector – almost 18 months after COVID-19 hit New Zealand’s shores. The two reports address a number of trends, including the movement towards contracting, the worsening talent shortages, remote working and most significantly – the sudden inflation of salaries and rates across the board.

Potentia’s General Manager (Auckland), Guy Day, comments “Since the release of our interim Remuneration Report in October last year, it’s safe to say that we’ve witnessed the most growth the tech sector has ever seen, period. From our perspective, we’ve just entered the ‘golden age’ of Aotearoa technology…and the eventual border openings will only enhance this new era.”

He continues, “With the talent tap (skilled migrants) still turned off, mobility restrictions and more candidates opting to stay in their current roles, tech talent shortages are even worse than pre-COVID levels. And with counter offers and multiple job offers now the norm, this has all contributed to a significant inflation of salaries/rates.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url