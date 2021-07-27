TIL Logistics Group To MOVe Ahead With New Name

Press Release – MOVe Logistics Group Limited

New Zealand freight and logistics company, TIL Logistics Group Limited (NZX: TLL), has unveiled its new name – MOVe Logistics Group Limited– signalling a new era in the company’s 150+ year history.

From its origins as a regional transport company, TIL has been moving goods across New Zealand since 1869. It has now evolved into one of the country’s largest freight and logistics providers, offering services across five divisions – Freight, Logistics & Warehousing, Fuel, International and Specialist Lifting & Transport. Moving forward, each of these divisions will operate under the MOVe brand, bringing together the company’s diverse range of services into one integrated end- to-end supply chain logistics solution for customers.

The group is proud of its transport and logistics-related businesses, the deep history associated with many of them and the essential role that they play in the New Zealand economy. Not only does the new name – MOVe – capture the essence of what the company offers, it also builds on the heritage of the past to ‘move ahead’ as it looks to become the preferred transport and logistics provider both in New Zealand and beyond.

Chairman of MOVe Logistics Group, Trevor Janes, said: “Our customers are increasingly wanting an end-to-end supply chain solution which we can provide with our nationwide network and range of services. It makes sense to bring our brands and businesses together under one banner. This unified approach and a more united brand presence will make it easier for us to be seen … and easier for our customers to identify the group as a whole, providing a connected range of transport and logistics solutions.

“We have an outstanding team, a great business and now, a new name. Our people are excited to be part of a strong team and a new brand that moves us into the future. Apart from the name change, it is business as usual – we will be providing the same great services our customers have become accustomed to, from the same great people.”

The sloping orange banner reflects the speed and agility of the business as well as building on the heritage of the original Hooker and TIL brands.

“We are committed to creating a sustainable business that builds on the past 150 years and takes us into the future. Our people are fundamental to our business, and we are committed to creating great career pathways in an industry that is essential to New Zealand’s economy. Investing in health and safety is also an essential part of our business, with digital technologies playing an important part in ensuring we lead the way in this critical area.

“We are also investigating alternative fuels such as hydrogen, are piloting an electric truck on our Auckland metro route and are investing in new trucks which use advanced diesel engine technologies to reduce emissions and in-cab technology to ensure the best possible driver behaviour – another positive and important factor in lowering fuel consumption and emissions.”

“We are excited about the potential for our sector and for the future of MOVe Logistics Group.”

The name change will take effect on the NZX on 4 August 2021. On that date, the NZX ticker code will change from TLL to MOV. The ISIN number will remain unchanged. The company’s website will change to www.movelogistics.com.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url