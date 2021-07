on Ti Rakau Drive Re-opened Following Fire – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

July 28

Ti Rakau Drive has re-opened following an earlier fire.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ staff remain at the scene.

Police thank motorists for their patience and understanding while the road

was closed.

