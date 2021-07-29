The Ring Around Jacinda – The March Of Migrants – MaskOrRaid

Press Release – Migrant Workers Association

Join us to celebrate the deliverance of long overdue apology for the dawn raids.

Back in the 1970s many migrants from the Pacific Islands were deported from New Zealand, after being used as cheap labour for a long time.The deportations were harsh and inhumane – family homes were raided early ours of the morning and people were dragged out of bed without any opportunity of defence. Families were torn apart, parents deported while their New Zealand born children remained here.

50 years later, the New Zealand government will be delivering the apology on Sunday 1 August at Auckland Town hall.

While we welcome the apology as a good start and a step in the right direction, there needs to be meaningful action to back the apology.

We believe the dawn raids have not stopped – more than 200 people were raided and deported in the last year alone.

The government also continues to ignore issues adversely affecting migrants and their families:

– lapsing of 50,000 visa applications and suspension of offshore visa applications until February 2022, leaving families separated and in limbo

– Terminating pathways to residency for most migrants already in New Zealand

– no assurance to bring back migrants stranded offshore

The Polynesian Panthers organised successfully in the 1970s to fight the unfair system and eventually put a stop to the dawn raids.

We need to stand united in solidarity with our Pasifika brothers and sisters to demand action backed apology for the dawn raids.

Polynesian Panther Will Ilolahia says, “There has been terror in our society that money can’t pay for, what is more beneficial for our people in society is pathways to residency for the present overstayers here.”

Join us on Sunday 1 Aug, at 1pm in Aotea Square to demand pathways to residency for all migrants already in New Zealand, including overstayers and migrants stranded offshore.

Wear a Mask in solidarity with overstayers at the rally.

Stop the Raids.

Let them stay.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url