Te Ao Māori News: Live Stream Of Formal Apology For Dawn Raids

Te Ao Māori News presents live coverage of the Government’s official apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids – tomorrow, Sunday 1 August 2021 from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/watch/TeAoMaoriNews/

A commemoration event will be held at the Auckland Town Hall hosted by the Minister for Pacific Peoples, Hon Aupito William Sio.

Between 1974 and 1976, rigorous enforcement of immigration policies led officials to conduct targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families, often early in the morning or late at night, giving rise to the term: ‘Dawn Raids’.

At the time, the practice prompted public outcry from Pacific leaders, churches, media organisations and groups including the Polynesian Panther Party, Ngā Tamatoa, Amnesty Aroha, Federation of Labour and the Citizens Association for Racial Equality (CARE).

Recently, the Polynesian Panther Party submitted a written request to the Government for an apology which was approved by Cabinet and announced by Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern and Hon Aupito William Sio in mid-June.

Aupito William Sio says the apology is an opportunity to promote a reconciliation process for those directly impacted by the Dawn Raids and will be delivered in a culturally appropriate way.

Witness this historic event with Te Ao Māori News tomorrow – Sunday 1 August 2021 from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM through a live stream on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/watch/TeAoMaoriNews/

