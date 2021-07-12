Comments Off on Serious Crash – North-Western Motorway – Auckland City

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on the North-Western Motorway, near the Rosebank Road on-ramp.

The crash occurred around 6:15pm and a number of vehicles are reported to be involved.

Initial reports are that one person is in a serious condition, and the

Serious Crash Unit is attending.

There is one lane open but motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as there are likely to be significant delays.

