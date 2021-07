Comments Off on Road closed due to fire – Ti Rakau Drive – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ at a building fire on Ti Rakau

Drive, Burswood.

Police were notified at about 5:00pm and are assisting with traffic control.

Ti Rakau Drive is closed between Gossamer Drive and Trugood Drive and

motorists are asked to avoid the area as there is significant congestion.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url