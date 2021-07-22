Radius Care Hits Vaccination Milestone

Press Release – Radius Care

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – 22 July 2021 – Aged care and retirement village operator Radius Care (NZX: RAD) has achieved a vaccination milestone. Over 59 percent of residents and 52 percent of staff have received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

87 percent of Radius Care residents and 69 percent of staff have also received their first doses of the vaccine.

Brien Cree, Chairman and Founder of Radius Care says, “Working with people of all ages and cultures makes aged care a challenging business, and complications with supply, misinformation and vaccine hesitancy have created additional challenges with our vaccination programme. I’m pleased to say staff at our facilities throughout the nation rose to the occasion. They have worked tirelessly with their DHB counterparts to get nearly 90 percent of our residents and 70 percent of staff their first doses. That’s a real achievement.”

Stuart Bilbrough, CEO of Radius Care says, “Our staff and resident education programmes have been critical to the success of our vaccination programme. It’s been a monumental effort to get vaccination levels to the half-way mark and I’m thrilled that our residents and staff are taking the proper steps to protect their families and our families against COVID-19. But the work isn’t done yet – my goal for Radius Care is fully vaccinating every resident and employee who can be vaccinated.”

You can see a congratulatory video to residents and staff by visiting our YouTube page here: https://youtu.be/nLsiazoZKBo.

