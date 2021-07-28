Police Lay Charges Over Alleged Fraud Offending Across Auckland

July 28, 2021Police, PressReleaseComments Off on Police Lay Charges Over Alleged Fraud Offending Across Auckland

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost, Waitematā West 
CIB:

Waitematā Police have arrested and charged an alleged prolific fraudster for 
a raft of offending across Auckland.

Last night, the Waitematā West Tactical Crime Unit located a 33-year-old man 
at a west Auckland address and took him into custody.

Police allege this man’s offending has been ongoing since December 2020 
with victims residing across the Auckland region.

This has predominantly occurred through Facebook Marketplace, with the man 
allegedly obtaining vehicles and high-end electronics through fraudulent 
means.

Victims have been left thousands of dollars out of pocket.

The 33-year-old man was due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today 
and is currently facing seven charges of obtains by deception.

However, Police investigations remain ongoing and we cannot rule out further 
charges being laid for other fraud offences.

As matters are before the Court, Police are limited in further comment at 
this time

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

 