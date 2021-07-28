on Police Lay Charges Over Alleged Fraud Offending Across Auckland

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost, Waitematā West

CIB:

Waitematā Police have arrested and charged an alleged prolific fraudster for

a raft of offending across Auckland.

Last night, the Waitematā West Tactical Crime Unit located a 33-year-old man

at a west Auckland address and took him into custody.

Police allege this man’s offending has been ongoing since December 2020

with victims residing across the Auckland region.

This has predominantly occurred through Facebook Marketplace, with the man

allegedly obtaining vehicles and high-end electronics through fraudulent

means.

Victims have been left thousands of dollars out of pocket.

The 33-year-old man was due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today

and is currently facing seven charges of obtains by deception.

However, Police investigations remain ongoing and we cannot rule out further

charges being laid for other fraud offences.

As matters are before the Court, Police are limited in further comment at

this time

