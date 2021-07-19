Comments Off on Police Investigating Aggravated Robbery Incident In Auckland CBD

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public for information following an aggravated robbery incident in Queen Street last night.

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday evening, two offenders, a male and a female, have entered a liquor store on Queen Street.

A weapon has been presented at the store worker, who has been seriously injured following an altercation with the offenders.

The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital.

This was a distressing incident for the victim who is being provided with support.

Police are releasing a CCTV image of two people being sought as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the identities of these individuals is asked to contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing file number 210718/2849.

