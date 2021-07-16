Police File Charges Against Man Following Penrose Incident
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Attribute to Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland City Police:
Police have filed a significant number of additional charges following the
critical incident in Penrose on Thursday.
A 36-year-old man has now been released from hospital and is facing three
counts of aggravated wounding, aggravated assault, burglary, reckless driving
and failing to stop.
He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.
As this matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.
