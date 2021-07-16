on Police File Charges Against Man Following Penrose Incident

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland City Police:

Police have filed a significant number of additional charges following the

critical incident in Penrose on Thursday.

A 36-year-old man has now been released from hospital and is facing three

counts of aggravated wounding, aggravated assault, burglary, reckless driving

and failing to stop.

He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

As this matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.

