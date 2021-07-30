NZ’s Dynamic Folk Troubadour Graeme James Releases New EP

Press Release – The Label

Today, internationally acclaimed folk artist and multi-instrumentalist Graeme James releases his new EP, Field Notes on an Endless Day on Canadian label Nettwerk. Listen HERE. With sold-out shows across New Zealand and over 40 million streams on Spotify, James is one of New Zealand’s most streamed indie-folk artists.

Celebrating the release on a whistle-stop nationwide tour, James has been on the road since June dodging snap lockdowns and wild winter weather. His Wellington show earlier this month was rescheduled due to flooding at live music venue Meow. It will now take place on Saturday August 14th at Meow, see full tour dates below.

James, who spent years busking the Capital’s city streets, says he was “unbelievably gutted” but adding, “nothing quite like 140km winds and torrential rain to make you feel like home”.

Meow co-owner, Rahine O’Rielly estimates about 20,000 litres of water came through the building over the weekend with her staff rallying together to clean up the damage. “It’s really hard, we’re in a time of cancelling shows with Covid. It has a big financial impact on us and there’s a loss of income for the artists too,” says O’Rielly.

Returning to New Zealand after a two-year stint in Europe, James is delighted to be back in New Zealand to reconnect with fans and share new songs and stories. His new release Field Notes on an Endless Day is the fourth and final installment in a series of seasonal EPs.

James shares: “Field Notes on an Endless day explores the timelessness of summer. As the flirtations of Spring ripen into the romance of summer, life takes on an endless quality. It is a season of abundance, fulfillment and joy, where the days blend into one another and life stands still under the slow summer sun.”

Graeme James Seasons Tour

Friday July 30th – KUMEU, Kumeu Live

Saturday July 31st – NEW PLYMOUTH, 4th Wall

Thursday August 5th – TAURANGA, Totara Street

Friday August 6th – HAMILTON, The Meteor

Friday August 13th – AUCKLAND, The Tuning Fork

Saturday August 14th – WELLINGTON, Meow *New Date Added

Tickets Avaliable Now via www.graemejamesmusic.com

Field Notes on an Endless Day is the fourth and final in a series of seasonal EPs, starting with Old Storms in New Places, which came out in September 2020 at the same time as the autumnal equinox (listen here). Next came The Weight Of Many Winters (listen here), which, as the title suggests, is inspired by the emotional and physical landscape of the winter season. This EP featured ‘The Voyage Of James Caird,‘ which Rolling Stone named a “Song You Need To Know,” saying James “revives the lost art of the shipwreck song.” And most recently, he released the Spring-themed A Sea of Infinite Possibilities, which he described as “an exuberant celebration of life and all of its joys.” Now, with Field Notes on an Endless Day, James explores the timelessness of summer as evidenced by previously released tracks; ‘The Wild‘ and ‘The Angel of St. George.‘

Though he is now based in the Netherlands, James spent the last number of years building a large and loyal fan base throughout his native New Zealand and beyond with his carefully crafted multi-instrumental soundscapes. His captivating and dynamic live shows are performed as a one-man band with the aid of a loop pedal to layer violin, guitar, bass, baritone ukulele, banjo, mandolin, accordion, harmonica and percussion.

