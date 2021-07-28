on No Community Cases; One Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There is one positive case of COVID-19 to report today in a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility.

Ten previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 43.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 109 historical cases, out of a total of 691 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is five.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,508.

Mattina Update

The Mattina remains in quarantine in Bluff and is inaccessible by the public. Every safety precaution has been taken to ensure the public health risk, which has been deemed low, remains that way.

Playa Zahara

The crew of the Playa Zahara have now all recovered and no one remains onshore in managed isolation. Deep cleaning of the vessel is being undertaken today and the vessel is expected to depart once this is completed.

Viking Bay

The remaining six of the Viking Bay’s crew of 20 are expected to be released from onshore managed isolation as they recover over the next few days. The ship remains in quarantine at Queens Wharf in Wellington where a deep clean will be carried out.

Taranaki Update

Daily sampling from the New Plymouth wastewater treatment plant, along with further samples from sites around the Taranaki region, will continue for the next week to determine whether there are any undetected cases in the area. There have been no subsequent detections to date.

Community testing is also continuing. Between Wednesday 21 July and Tuesday 27 July 1,082 swabs have been taken in Taranaki, with all returning negative results to date. The Ministry thanks the local community for their willingness to get tested and to those undertaking the testing.

The Ministry continues to encourage anyone in Taranaki with symptoms to be tested. The Ministry is also recommending that any recent arrivals from Australia, who have symptoms, also get tested, and anyone who has recently been in Australia who is now in Taranaki to get tested even if they don’t have symptoms.

Additional testing capacity remains open in New Plymouth to support potential demand. Anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice on getting a test. For Taranaki testing locations please visit the Taranaki DHB website.

Cases at the New Zealand border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 25 July United States Direct Day 1/routine testing Auckland

Vaccination Programme Update

The Ministry of Health is including the latest vaccine figures in today’s media release. From Monday, these will be regularly included.

As of midnight last night, 1,759,154 doses of the Pfizer vaccination have been administered – that’s an increase of more than 206,100 doses on this time last week.

Within that, nearly 700,000 people have now received their second doses, which means they’re fully vaccinated.

Just yesterday, we administered more than 38,600 doses nationally, and overall, we continue to track around 3 percent ahead of plan.

We began Group 3 on March 2021. In the last 7 days we delivered 115,454 Group 3 vaccinations, which was 79 percent more than we delivered for the same period a month ago.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,454,303.

On Tuesday, 8,594 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,992.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,906,771 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 313,418,502 and users have created 12,272,082 manual diary entries.

There have been 548,261 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

