No Community Cases; 3 New Cases In Managed Isolation; 2 Historical Cases; Taranaki Wastewater Update

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are three positive cases and two historical case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation facilities.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 103 historical cases, out of a total of 687 cases.

Ten previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 75.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is seven.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,504.

Taranaki Wastewater

The two positive wastewater results detected in Taranaki earlier this week (20 and 22 July) could be due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus, or could signal undetected cases in the community.

In order to determine whether there are any undetected cases the Ministry is recommending anyone in Taranaki, or who has visited recently, and who has symptoms to get tested.

Additional testing capacity has been stood up in New Plymouth to support potential demand.

The Ministry is recommending that any recent arrivals from Australia, who have symptoms, to also get tested, and anyone who has recently been in Australia who is now in Taranaki to get tested even if they don’t have symptoms.

People who have recently been in Australia should continue to check the State websites for locations of interest as new locations of interest continue to be identified.

Anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice on getting a test.

For Taranaki testing locations please visit https://www.tdhb.org.nz/covid19/public.shtml

For a list of all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

ESR undertakes regular wastewater testing across the country, as an additional surveillance tool in the fight against COVID-19. Results are expected Monday from further wastewater sampling carried out today in Taranaki.

While the mariners aboard the Playa Zahara and Viking Bay vessels recently docked at Port Taranaki, in New Plymouth, the dates of their brief visits, and the activity of the crew, do not appear to be a factor in these wastewater detections.

Additional testing is being carried out for a small number of port workers and nurses, who have been in possible contact with the mariners. All test results to date are negative with two results pending.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 11 July* Philippines Australia Day 12 / routine Auckland 19 July Mexico USA Day 3 / routine Auckland 21 July** Russia Singapore Day 0 / routine Christchurch 21 July** Russia Singapore Day 0 / routine Christchurch 22 July UK Qatar Day 1 / routine Auckland

* Day 12 cases are routinely investigated as a check against possible transmission within the facility

** Cases 3 and 4 are historical and travelling in the same bubble.

Mattina

Health and border authorities continue to manage the situation around the Mattina.

The health and welfare of the crew are being overseen by Southern DHB’s Medical Officers of Health, who are working closely with maritime, port and other government agencies.

There are 15 positive COVID-19 cases. Five crew, who have tested negative, have been transferred to managed isolation facilities onshore, the remainder remain isolated on board the vessel at this time, where they will maintain the minimum functions at the port.

They will not have direct contact with any port staff while maintaining these functions.

These plans have been put in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the negative crew members at the same time as the health and wellbeing of members of the community. In both instances, the public health risk to the community has has been deemed low.

Playa Zahara

Daily health and welfare checks are continuing for all crew members who remain onboard the Playa Zahara in quarantine in Lyttelton.

Viking Bay

Four crew members remain in quarantine onboard the Viking Bay fishing vessel at Queens Wharf in Wellington. The crew members are continuing to be tested during their quarantine.

A comprehensive safety plan has been developed and the risk to port workers and the public is deemed low.

The remaining 16 crew members remain in isolation in a Wellington managed facility onshore.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,433,375.

On Friday, 7,019 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,852.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,904,655 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 311,206,377 and users have created 12,164,757 manual diary entries.

There have been 638,580 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

While we are currently in Alert Level 1, remember that doesn’t mean Alert Level none.

Please continue to do everything possible to keep New Zealand free from COVID-19, such as keeping track of where you have been – scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.

