on New Bay Of Islands Hospital Facilities To Bring Services Closer To Home

Comments Off on New Bay Of Islands Hospital Facilities To Bring Services Closer To Home

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Andrew Little have joined a ceremony to bless the site and workers for Phase Two of the redevelopment of the Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa today.

The new building will house outpatients and primary care facilities, as well as expanded renal care and new oncology and haematology services.

“The Government has invested $14 million in this project to help the Northland District Health Board address inequitable health outcomes for Māori, by making services easier to access for communities,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“It is unacceptable that the place you live should determine the sort of healthcare get.

“These new facilities will mean people can get the care they need close to home and close to whānau, rather than travelling to Whangārei or Auckland.”

The primary health services will be run by local iwi health provider Ngāti Hine Health Trust, which will lease part of the new building from the DHB.

The new facilities expected to be operational in late 2023. This is the second phase of redevelopment, following the completion of a two-storey building accommodating a new Accident and Medical Centre and a 20-bed inpatient ward in 2018.

“The new facilities are just one part of the Government’s investment to improve the health and wellbeing of Northland residents,” Andrew Little said.

“Today’s milestone reflects this government’s commitment to laying the foundations for a better future for all New Zealanders as well as the wider changes we want to achieve through the health reforms.”

Other projects recently announced in the area include remediation work at Kaitaia Hospital, a Linear Accelerator at Whangārei Hospital to provide better cancer treatment, and buses to provide mobile surgical and lithotripsy services for kidney and gallbladder issues.

A cardiac catheter laboratory and operating theatres were recently opened at Whangārei Hospital, and expanded youth mental health and addiction services are planned across Northland, Auckland and Waitematā.

QUICK FACTS:

· Integrated Family Health Centre (IFHC) to accommodate primary health and outpatient services and also form the new entry to the hospital.

· Expanded renal dialysis unit

· Introduction of new oncology and haematology services

· Fully funded by Crown contribution of $14 million.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url