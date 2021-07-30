Kings Of Leon Announce A Second & Final Auckland Show For 2022

Press Release – TEG Dainty

SPARK ARENA – TUESDAY 22 MARCH 2022

TICKETS ON-SALE FRIDAY 6 AUGUST 2021 AT 10:00AM

Due to exceptional demand, Kings of Leon are delighted to announce a second & final Auckland show, scheduled for Spark Arena on Tuesday 22nd March, joining the already announced and sold out Wednesday 23 March show. Performing to their New Zealand fans for the first time in over 12 years, the set will include songs from all 8 of their albums.

KINGS OF LEON NEW ZEALAND 2022

NEW SHOW – TUESDAY 22 MARCH, AUCKLAND, SPARK ARENA

SOLD OUT – WEDNESDAY 23 MARCH, AUCKLAND, SPARK ARENA

After honing their craft for 20 years, the 4x Grammy Award-winning, multiple-Platinum-certified Tennessee rockers have sold over 20 million albums, and nearly 40 million singles worldwide to date, cementing their position as one of the world’s top rock acts.

Don’t miss this second chance to catch Kings of Leon LIVE!

TICKETING INFORMATION

GENERAL PUBLIC ON-SALE FOR SECOND & FINAL NZ SHOW FROM

> FRIDAY 6 AUGUST 2021 AT 10AM > TICKETMASTER

IMPORTANT MESSAGE

