Fur Patrol Announce 21st Anniversary Tour For Their Iconic Album, PET

Press Release – NikNak Media

Fur Patrol are throwing a 21st party like no other this September!

The iconic Kiwi rockers have just announced a seven-date tour of New Zealand in celebration of their landmark debut album, PET.

The tour, which will see Fur Patrol play PET in its entirety, kicks off at Totara Street in The Mount on Thursday, September 16. The band will then play Auckland’s famed Othersway Festival on Friday, September 17 before heading south to Blue Smoke in Christchurch on Saturday, September 18, The Dive in Dunedin on Sunday, September 19 and then back in the North Island at Paisley Stage in Napier on Friday, September 24, ending with an almighty bang at San Fran in Wellington on Saturday, September 25.

Tickets are on sale now and available from www.undertheradar.co.nz or www.moshtix.co.nz (Auckland/Tuning Fork) or www.totarast.co.nz (Tauranga).

In April this year, Fur Patrol released the 20th Anniversary vinyl reissue of PET – their much-loved debut album, which spawned five singles, including ‘Andrew’, ‘Holy’, the chart-topping ‘Lydia’ and previously “hidden” track ‘Bottles & Jars‘. Buy the vinyl here.

Now, they’re getting the band back together and taking the record on the road.

Fiery frontwoman Julia Deans will be joined by bandmates Simon Braxton (drums) and Andrew Bain (bass). Original guitarist Steve Wells will be sorely missed due to his location in Paris (thanks, Covid). “We’re so looking forward to reloading and playing these songs live again, and just being in the same room together – it’s been a minute!” says Julia.|

Fur Patrol will be joined by a top-class cast of support acts on the tour including Na Noise at The Mount and Auckland, Mousey in Christchurch, Death And The Maiden in Dunedin, and Soft Plastics in Napier and Wellington.

Hailed as one of the most beloved bands to emerge from NZ’s rock/pop scene in the late 90s/early 2000s, Fur Patrol made their mark in 1998 with their EP, STARLIFTER. But it was PET and its hit songs like ‘Lydia’ (the most played song on NZ radio in 2000) that really propelled them into the limelight. The band followed PET up with COLLIDER in 2003, THE LONG DISTANCE RUNNER EP in 2007 and LOCAL KID in 2008.

Fur Patrol are chomping at the bit to get out and play. Don’t miss the chance to hear PET in its entirety, live, this September!

Fur Patrol – Celebrates 21 years of PET:

Thursday September 16 – Totara St, The Mount with Na Noise*

Friday September 17 – Othersway Festival, Auckland

Saturday September 18 – Blue Smoke Christchurch with Mousey

Sunday September 19 – The Dive, Dunedin with Death & the Maiden

Thursday September 23 – Tuning Fork, Auckland with Na Noise**

Friday September 24 – Paisley Stage, Napier with Soft Plastics

Saturday September 25 – San Fran, Wellington with Soft Plastics

Tickets on sale from www.undertheradar.co.nz

*Tickets from www.totarast.co.nz

**Tickets from www.moshtix.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url