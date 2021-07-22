on Estate Overlooking Lydia Ko’s Favourite New Zealand Fairway On The Market For Sale

A home overlooking former No. 1-ranked Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko’s favourite New Zealand fairway has been placed on the market for sale.

The Hebel stone home at 8 Pacific Cliffs Drive, Gulf Harbour boasts an uninterrupted grandstand view of the 16th hole at the Gulf Harbour Country Club – two-time host of the New Zealand Championship Golf Open, and the PGA Tour World Cup of Golf.

In a video shared by 100% Pure New Zealand, Ko can be seen visiting the course, saying “this is hole 16 at Gulf Harbour, it’s a par four and has got to be my absolute favourite.”

“It’s a testing dogleg, but check out the views,” she adds as the camera pans to a spectacular scene overlooking Okoromai Bay and the Shakespear Regional Park.

Directly adjacent to the 16th hole sits the stately four-bedroom home dubbed ‘La Belle Vue’ – French for the beautiful view.

An undeniable trophy home that occupies a regal position at the tip of the Whangaparaoa, the home gains unsurpassed views of Auckland’s outer Hauraki Gulf, offering the new owner a true ‘slice’ of Kiwi paradise.

Bayleys is marketing the home for sale by auction on August 18.

Set on 1,207sq m (more or less) of park-like grounds with expansive outdoor entertaining areas, a chef’s kitchen, heated infinity pool and luxurious, light-filled living spaces ensure ‘La Belle Vue’ is practically ‘par-fect’.

Boasting a relaxed ambience that flows throughout the interior to all-weather alfresco zones, enjoyment comes in many forms; with lawn games on the yard, pool days overlooking the sparkling sea, and impressive proportions that lend themselves to entertaining.

High-stud ceilings and an airy open-plan configuration flow effortlessly through the designer kitchen to the dedicated dining area, formal, and informal lounges.

Sea views can be caught from virtually every corner, and the home’s clever configuration maximises space and natural sunlight.

Straddling the border between golf green and gated estate, La Belle Vue gains an incredible 180-degree line of sight across Te Haruhi Bay to Tiritiri Matangi and Rangitoto Island.

A resplendent master suite is located on the home’s ground floor, which the owners say was strategically positioned to allow peace and privacy while mimicking the ambience of a luxury lodge with a large walk-in-wardrobe, indulgent ensuite and underfloor heating.

Upstairs, three double bedrooms and an extra bathroom provide exceptional accommodation for kids, guests or a work-from-home environment.

A large covered balcony runs the length of the upper level, creating an impressive grandstand-like atmosphere with enough space for outdoor lounge settings.

Adding another dimension to outdoor enjoyment, the upstairs terrace delivers the perfect bird’s eye view for those wanting to improve their golf game by watching players tackle the challenging 16th hole.

In addition to its preferable position in a secure community, La Belle Vue has an internally accessible double car garage and several off-street car parks.

Bayleys salespeople say the Florida-style mansion is positioned within easy reach of the region’s most beautiful beaches, with the sheltered bays of Big Manly and Matakatia offering fuss-free swimming for families.

Billed as a playground for Auckland’s well-heeled, the established residential community at Gulf Harbour – some 40 minutes north of Auckland – benefits from proximity to the swanky Gulf Harbour Country Club, a world-class marina and waterfront promenade with shops, restaurants and cafes.

Once a family farm spanning more than 330 hectares, the resort-style community has developed over the last 30 years to include hotel accommodation, a local primary school and evolving amenities.

A Fuller’s-run ferry service operates between the marina and downtown Auckland, offering residents an idyllic daily commute.

The property at 8 Pacific Cliffs Drive, Gulf Harbour is offered for sale by auction on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

