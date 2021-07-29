Comments Off on Entrust Dividend Recipients Reminded To Check Their Details

Press Release – Entrust

Time is running out for people in the Entrust District to post back their payment preference forms for the Entrust dividend.

Entrust Chairman William Cairns says it’s important everyone checks their forms carefully, particularly if they received the dividend by cheque last year.

“A key difference this year is that we can’t pay the dividend by cheque. This was a decision made by the banks, not Entrust, but we know it’s a frustrating change for many of our Entrust beneficiaries,” says Mr Cairns.

“It’s important people check their details are correct because this helps us ensure they receive their dividend on dividend day,” says Mr Cairns.

“We know the Entrust dividend makes a significant difference to many households and businesses and in these uncertain economic times, it is likely to be welcomed more than ever this year.”

There are now two dividend payment options for people to choose from: direct credit to their bank account or a credit to their electricity bill.

Entrust needs payment preference forms returned by 6 August.

In preparation for the dividend this year, 344,500 Aucklanders living in the Entrust District received forms outlining their dividend payment preference options. The Entrust dividend is usually paid in late September.

Last year, 340,500 Auckland households and businesses received $280, injecting $95 million into the Auckland economy.

The dividend is available to residents and businesses in the Entrust District encompassing Auckland, Manukau, northern parts of Papakura and Eastern Franklin that are connected to Vector’s electricity network.

For further information, head to www.entrustnz.co.nz or www.facebook.com/entrustnz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url