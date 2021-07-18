Coast Watch Initiative Wins Surf Innovation Award

Press Release – Surf Life Saving Northern Region

A community network looking out for issues in the surf along Bream Bay has won the Surf Life Saving Northern Region’s 2021 Innovation Award.

The Award was announced at the SLSNR Awards of Excellence in Auckland on 17 July.

Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club’s Coast Watchers network comprises spotters at key vantage points along Bream Bay, who assist the club’s local Emergency Call Out Squad (ECOS).

The community members were provided induction training on spotting possible people in trouble, informing the ECOS team, providing updates until the rescuers arrive, and what information needs to be given to the emergency services team.

Staff at the Waipū Campground were also trained on how to open the surf club and set up gear, providing valuable time for the lifeguards once they reach the scene.

Engaging with the local community is a key part of surf lifesaving, and the upskilling of locals to provide intel, when the lifeguards aren’t on patrol, is an example of how this engagement can help save lives.

Other finalists in the Innovation of the Year category were United North Piha’s Under 20’s Qualification Camp, a free camp to help upskill young lifeguards on key disciplines, and the Bethell’s Beach Preventative Patrol, a volunteer patrol between 3pm and 5pm on weekdays outside of traditionally staffed hours.

Waipū also picked up Awards for Jaine Curran as Instructor of the Year for her role in nurturing and training future lifeguards at both her own club and others along the coast, and Lucy Manning as Rookie Lifeguard of the Year for her commitment to the club.

