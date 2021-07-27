Business Needs Priority Access To Miq

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

No one is arguing with Government’s decision to keep us safe and keep Delta out but shutting down the trans-Tasman for the next couple of months does not mean our world should stop,” he said.

Its time Immigration acknowledged the important role of business and allocated MIQ slots for NZ businesses who have personnel who are required offshore and then need to return, it’s time to acknowledge that for some NZ businesses to maintain local workforces they need to be offshore to maintain order levels and supply chains. NZ has built its economy on international trade and they need to be part of the border management not a sacrifice.

We also need to be planning how to treat vaccinated individuals differently – the purpose of vaccination was to protect, so with the investment we are making in vaccination its time to think differently about those who need to travel and are vaccinated.

“We could use MIQ slots differently and introduce other quarantine options to prioritise movement in and out of the country of those people contributing productively to the economy creating jobs, capabilities, investment and new sectors. All they need is to do their bit to keep all of us safe with proof of vaccination plus negative departure and arrival tests.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url