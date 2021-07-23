on Air New Zealand Opens More Bookings To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Bookings have opened this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from 28 July. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government.

Flights available with Air New Zealand can be booked via www.airnewzealand.co.nz and additional information for booking with Air New Zealand can be found on the airline’s Travel Alerts page.

Managed return flights from Sydney will be available from Wednesday 28 July and will operate to Auckland only. On arrival, travelers will go into MIQ for a period of 14 days. Seats available will depend on MIQ availability.

Eligible Air New Zealand customers in NSW are encouraged to follow the steps below:

To make a booking:

Check Air New Zealand’s website to book managed return seats

Once customers have secured a flight booking, their MIQ space is automatically confirmed. There is no need to book a place in a managed isolation facility before booking with Air New Zealand as managed isolation bookings are automatically assigned to a customer’s flight

Stay updated on the latest travel requirements via the COVID-19 website before attempting to book travel.

As Air New Zealand is experiencing a very high volume of calls and messages and recommends customers visit our Travel Alerts page before getting in touch. The airline will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.

Schedule:

Date Flight number Departs Sydney (AEST) Arrives in Auckland (NZT) 28 July NZ864 1150 1700 01 Aug NZ864 1220 1730 03 Aug NZ864 1420 1930 05 Aug NZ864 1620 2130 07 Aug NZ864 1420 1930

