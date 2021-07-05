Comments Off on 5 Minutes Of Fame Semi Final – Thursday 22 July At 8.30 Pm On Māori Television!

Press Release

The penultimate episode of 5 MINUTES OF FAME sees the last 16 artists and groups competing in a two hour special – Thursday, 22 July from 8.30 PM on Māori Television.

Rangitahi/teen category:

Jaya Rees (Ngāti Huia) 11, from Auckland singing ‘This is Me’ by Keala Settle goes head to head against Nikau Grace from Kawerau singing ‘Nella Fantasia’ by Il Divo.

Makayla Purcell Mainini from Napier singing ‘Wairua’ by Maimoa is up against Tui-Eilish Tahere-Katene from the Kāpiti Coast singing ‘What a Man’ by Jessica Mauboy.

Adult Male:

Yusuf Guessous from Auckland singing ‘Stone Cold’ by Demi Lovato goes up against Pereri King from Napier singing ‘Keep Our Love Alive’ by Stevie Wonder.

Callan James from Wellington singing ‘I Know Where I’ve Been’ by Queen Latifah goes up against Jayke ‘the Blind Assassin’ Hopa singing He Kākano Āhau by Stan Walker.

Adult Female:

Talitha Blake (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou) from Napier singing ‘I Am Changing’ by Jennifer Hudson goes up against Mahinarangi Lawrence from Flaxmere singing ‘The Prayer’ by Celine Dion & Andrea Bocelli.

Letitia Butler from Motukaraka in Northland singing ‘And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going’ by Jennifer Hudson is up against Amy Maynard, 33, from Hamilton singing ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston

Groups:

Pedro Sisters from Kaikohe, singing Emotion by Destiny’s Child go up against the Lei Lows from Gisborne singing Getting Stronger by Adeaze ft. Aaradhna

TTRU – Te Ara Pounamu Pukeroa, Totorewa Malcolm and Uale Lefaoseu from Rotorua and Hamilton singing ‘I Knew You Were Waiting for Me’ by Aretha Franklin & George Michael go up against the Amazing Graces from Gisborne singing ‘Those Magic Changes’ by Sha Na Na.

In the end, eight contestants will compete head-to-head in the final of 5 MINUTES OF FAME before the top four – a teen, a female, a male and a group – face off in song in a bid to win the overall title. The category winners and overall title winner will share a prize pool of $15,000.

Hosted by Turanga Merito with judges Pere Wihongi and Bella Kalolo, the series is unique as two vocalists compete against each other in one of four categories per episode – teen, female, male and group.

“It’s really, really tough having to choose only one of the two in each category,” concedes singer-songwriter and vocal coach Bella (Ngāti Porou, Hāmoa, Tonga).

“The amount of talent out there is amazing so to have two contestants go up against each other – with us having to say who goes through on the spot – is nerve-wracking to say the least.”

That’s another unique point of difference of 5 MINUTES OF FAME – the one-on-one mentorship that each act receives on stage with full production, lights, cameras and band before the heats are filmed. “I’d like to think I bring some knowledge around singing, performance and delivery,” says Bella. “So I help contestants bring out their best in terms of their stance, controlling their breathing, placement of notes and vowel shapes …

“It’s incredible to have someone go from singing in the back line of their school choir to being on stage with the full ‘she-bang’! But our quick-fire way of doing things is, I think, far less painful for the contestants and keeps the fun in the whole experience, albeit with a side of nerves.”

Coming up on 5 MINUTES OF FAME:

· DECIDER FINAL – Thursday 22 July 2021 at 8.30 PM

· GRAND FINAL – Thursday 29 July 2021 at 8.30 PM.

