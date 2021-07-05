Comments Off on 5 Minutes Of Fame Final – Thursday 29 July At 9 Pm On Māori Television!

Press Release – Maori TV

The final episode of 5 MINUTES OF FAME sees the last 8 artists and groups competing in a two hour special on Thursday, 28 July from 9 PM on Māori Television – or catch it one hour earlier at 8 PM on the Māori+ app!

The finals will see all four categories – rangatahi, tāne, wāhine and rōpū – compete to find the winners from each group.

Then those winners will face off against each other for a spot in the grand final sing-off where the supreme winner will be crowned.

Rangatahi/teen category:

Jaya Rees (Ngāti Huia) 11, from Auckland singing ‘Who’s Loving You’ by Jackson 5 goes head to head against Tui-Eilish Tahere-Katene from the Kāpiti Coast singing ‘I’m So Excited’ by The Pointer Sisters.

Adult Male:

Perēri King from Napier singing ‘Never Too Much’ by Luther Vandross goes up against Jayke ‘the Blind Assassin’ Hopa from Putāruru singing ‘Man in the Mirror’ by Michael Jackson.

Adult Female:

Amy Maynard, 33, from Hamilton singing ‘When We Were Young’ by Adele goes up against Mahinarangi Lawrence from Hawkes Bay singing ‘So Amazing’ by Luther Vandross.

Groups:

The Lei Lows from Gisborne singing ‘Man in the Mirror’ by Michael Jackson go up against the Amazing Graces from Gisborne singing ‘Marvin Gaye’ by Charlie Puth.

The category winners and overall title winner will share a prize pool of $15,000.

Hosted by Turanga Merito with judges Pere Wihongi and Bella Kalolo, the series is unique as two vocalists compete against each other in one of four categories per episode – teen, female, male and group.

“It’s really, really tough having to choose only one of the two in each category,” concedes singer-songwriter and vocal coach Bella (Ngāti Porou, Hāmoa, Tonga).

“The amount of talent out there is amazing so to have two contestants go up against each other – with us having to say who goes through on the spot – is nerve-wracking to say the least.”

That’s another unique point of difference of 5 MINUTES OF FAME – the one-on-one mentorship that each act receives on stage with full production, lights, cameras and band before the heats are filmed. “I’d like to think I bring some knowledge around singing, performance and delivery,” says Bella. “So I help contestants bring out their best in terms of their stance, controlling their breathing, placement of notes and vowel shapes …

“It’s incredible to have someone go from singing in the back line of their school choir to being on stage with the full ‘she-bang’! But our quick-fire way of doing things is, I think, far less painful for the contestants and keeps the fun in the whole experience, albeit with a side of nerves.”

Coming up on 5 MINUTES OF FAME:

· GRAND FINAL – Thursday 29 July 2021 at 9 PM.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url