Who Are New Zealand’s Favourite Broadband And Energy Providers?

Press Release – NZ Compare

Ever wondered which companies are New Zealand’s favourite broadband and energy providers? Well we will know soon enough. The Broadband Compare Awards will return for a 5th year in November 2021 and will now include the energy sector as the awards expand to become the NZ Compare Awards.

Newly expanded to recognise excellence and achievement in the NZ energy sector as well as continuing to celebrate New Zealand’s world class broadband, the awards will take place in November and be the biggest celebration of the utilities sector in NZ yet.

A lot has changed following the challenges of the COVID pandemic last year, as a nation, Kiwis have all experienced hardship but we have changed and adapted. After four hugely successful years, the Broadband Compare Awards have changed too and in 2021 will become the NZ Compare Awards. The event will continue to be the Broadband industry’s premier gala awards but now, due to popular demand, will also pay respect to the hugely valued energy sector with the addition of a number of power specific awards, celebrating the industry’s ever-growing commitment to consumer needs.

First held in 2017 with a humble 100 guests, 2021 will see 350 key industry members attend an incredible evening on 3rd November 2021 at the Hunua Rooms within Auckland’s newly refurbished Aotea Centre.

This prestigious event will recognise the companies that provide New Zealanders with the very best products and services across both industries. Many of the categories are consumer driven and voted, including People’s Choice, Provider of the Year, Best Customer Support, Best Value Plan and many more.

The NZ Compare Award winners will be selected based on a combination of criteria. These include consumer surveys and reviews via the suite of NZ Compare websites, decisions from our expert judging panel, as well as third party data and information collated throughout the previous year via online surveys from 100s of household decision-makers collected as part of the Opinion Compare Brand Reputation Index. These reports provide additional consumer data to help the judges to decide, amongst other categories, the best providers for value, customer service and bundled plans.

Previous sponsors and attendees at the event have included Huawei, Chorus, Spark, Vocus Group, TUANZ, Internet NZ and Realestate.co.nz. Tickets will be on sale soon and the awards open for entries August 2nd.

About NZ Compare

NZ Compare ( www.nzcompare.com), operate a suite of comparison websites in New Zealand to help Kiwis make a fully informed choice on their broadband, power and financial products. Used by over 100,000 Kiwis every month NZ Compare offer quick and easy online tools to check options at your address and compare the most suitable products for your particular needs.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url