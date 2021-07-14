on Two Arrests Made As Part Of Bag Snatch Investigation

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have made two arrests as part of an investigation into a spate of bag

snatches in Auckland since May.

The incidents had predominately been reported in the Counties Manukau

district and in the areas of Botany and Papatoetoe.

This week Police have charged two men, aged 22 and 24.

Both are currently before the Manukau District Court on numerous charges

relating to theft and other dishonesty offences.

Our investigation remains ongoing and we cannot rule out further arrests

being made or charges being laid.

Police would like to acknowledge the community’s strong reaction to our

recent social media appeal.

While the news of arrests will be reassuring to our community, we continue to

urge them to keep their safety front of mind and to remain vigilant.

