Two Arrests Made As Part Of Bag Snatch Investigation
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Police have made two arrests as part of an investigation into a spate of bag
snatches in Auckland since May.
The incidents had predominately been reported in the Counties Manukau
district and in the areas of Botany and Papatoetoe.
This week Police have charged two men, aged 22 and 24.
Both are currently before the Manukau District Court on numerous charges
relating to theft and other dishonesty offences.
Our investigation remains ongoing and we cannot rule out further arrests
being made or charges being laid.
Police would like to acknowledge the community’s strong reaction to our
recent social media appeal.
While the news of arrests will be reassuring to our community, we continue to
urge them to keep their safety front of mind and to remain vigilant.
