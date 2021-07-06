on Treasury Right To Worry About The Debt Monster – Watch It Grow In Real Time

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The Taxpayers’ Union says that Treasury is right to blow the whistle on the long term implications on New Zealanders’ living standards, and is tracking the Debt Monster in real time at www.DebtClock.nz.

Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “New Zealand has close to full employment but the Government is running a Budget deficit of nearly 5% of GDP. That means that debt has already clocked up more than $65,000 for every Kiwi household.”

“The Government is mortgaging our kids’ futures when it is not needed. Poor quality spending like the ridiculous Auckland harbour bike bridge don’t come free or without consequence.”

Kiwis are encouraged to sign the petition calling on the Government to balance the books at www.DebtClock.nz.

