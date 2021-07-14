on Silver Ferns To Face Australian Diamonds At Home And Away In October

Netball New Zealand

Netball New Zealand has confirmed the world champion Silver Ferns will go up against the Australian Diamonds on both sides of the Tasman in October.

The Silver Ferns will defend their Constellation Cup title when they meet the Diamonds in four Tests, played as part of the Cadbury Netball Series.

The rivalry resumes with Silver Ferns’ first trip to Australia since late 2019, playing in Brisbane on 13 October and in Cairns four days later.

The Constellation Cup then moves to New Zealand where the two teams go head-to-head at Spark Arena in Auckland on 21 October and TSB Arena in Wellington on 24 October.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said there was plenty of world class netball to look forward to after such a disrupted international calendar last year.

“International netball is certainly back and it’s exciting to be able to confirm the Cadbury Netball Series with the opportunity to defend the Constellation Cup against our toughest rivals,” she said.

“Heading overseas for the first time in two years is a significant milestone in what has been an uncertain time for international netball, and we can’t wait for the Constellation Cup battle to resume.”

The Silver Ferns ended a nine-year drought early this year in winning the Constellation Cup against the Diamonds in Christchurch, claiming the series 3-1.

A 2021/22 Silver Ferns Squad will be announced on 10 August followed by a Silver Ferns team in early October.

Tickets for the New Zealand leg of the Constellation Cup will go on sale in early August.

Cadbury Netball Series – Constellation Cup

Wednesday 13 October at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sunday 17 October at the Cairns Convention Centre

Thursday 21 October at Spark Arena in Auckland

Sunday 24 October at TSB Arena in Wellington

