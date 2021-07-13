SEEK NZ Employment Report – June 2021

Press Release – SEEK

STATE OF THE NATION

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month.

Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m).

SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m.

SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.

Industries contributing most to the m/m job ad growth were Administration & Office Support, Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics and Retail & Consumer Products.

STATE OF THE REGIONS

Job ad growth increased in Auckland and Canterbury, whilst Wellington dropped 1% m/m.

Waikato led m/m growth adding 11% more jobs.

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “For the fourth consecutive month, job ad growth figures in New Zealand have reached a record high. Job ads were up 1% from May 2021 to June 2021. and the market for job seekers remains strong. Compared to pre-pandemic numbers, job ads grew by 24% compared to June 2019.”

“In the last few months, we have had up to 5.2 million visits to seek.co.nz each month, which is a positive sign. However, since the pandemic began, the number of candidates who view a job ad on seek.co.nz and then go on to apply for a role has fallen by 15%. We understand that candidates are being more selective and are approaching new roles with caution. In fact, our research shows that 32% of Kiwis remain worried about their job security, and 14% have held back from changing jobs because of COVID-19.

“This fall in job applications is not limited to one industry or a specific region. There are staffing challenges in nearly every sector, with month-on-month applications per job ad down in 18 of the 28 industries SEEK monitors.”

