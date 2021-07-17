RSV Info For Parents Available Online

Press Release – Paediatric Society of NZ

Parents, caregivers and whānau seeking information about children with respiratory illnesses can find advice on the Paediatric Society’s KidsHealth website.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a very common virus in the winter and spring months in Aotearoa New Zealand. Hospitals around the country have been overrun with children with this illness, which shows no sign of slowing down.

RSV is one of many viruses that cause infections of the respiratory tract – the parts of the body related to breathing. Most older children have symptoms similar to a cold. Some babies and young children become seriously ill and need hospital care.

Dr Julian Vyas, Auckland Respiratory Paediatric Specialist said, “The KidsHealth website gives clear information for parents on preventative measures, what to do if your child has a new respiratory infection, and when to seek help.

“If your child has any new respiratory symptoms, keep them at home. Phone Healthline (for free) on0800 611 116 or your doctor as soon as possible for advice. Make sure to phone your doctor before visiting.”

Dr Vyas said, “Parents should be aware that even if you’ve seen a doctor and your child gets worse or you are worried go back to the doctor or after hours.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url