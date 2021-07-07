Rhian Sheehan & Arli Liberman Combine For Spectral Atmospheres

Press Release – LOOP Recordings Aotearoa

Saturday September 11 – Q Theatre, Auckland w/ Jazmine Mary

Saturday September 25 – Old St Paul’s Wellington w/ Dream Chambers

Acclaimed composers Rhian Sheehan and Arli Liberman have announced they’re combining forces for a series of immersive shows taking place this September at Q Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland and Old St Paul’s in Pōneke, Wellington.

These shows will see Sheehan and Liberman bring their studio environments to the stage and bring their compositions to life in a series of intimate, emotive soundscape-focused collaborative performances with support from Jazmine Mary in Auckland and Dream Chambers in Wellington.

2020 saw Arli Liberman release his celebrated soundtrack to the New Zealand box office hit film Savage while Rhian Sheehan released Recollections, Vol. 1 & 2, a collection of his most popular work, as well as new and unreleased music.

Both artists are frequent collaborators, having established themselves not only as successful ambient & instrumental recording artists in their own right, but also sought-after screen composers for film, TV & media projects around the world.

“Our aim with these shows is to create an enveloping and transportive musical space; a sonic space for reflection and contemplation.” – Rhian Sheehan

Joining Sheehan and Liberman is visual light artist Sam Caldwell, who combines oils, dyes and other chemicals into a water base to create mesmeric, ever-changing, and occasionally turbulent fluid dynamics. The process is projected live on stage to create real-time organic visual effects.

Tickets for both shows on sale July 8th via Q Theatre and Eventfinda.

Head to loop.co.nz for more info. Thanks to Loop, 95bFM & Radioactive.FM.

