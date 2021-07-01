Qrious Hiring And Growing Talent In Wellington To Support Data-driven Transformation

Press Release – Qrious

Qrious, Spark’s data, analytics and AI business, has today announced that it is investing significantly in the Wellington market. This investment is targeted at meeting a growing demand from Government organisations and Wellington-based enterprises for data transformation services and for post-Covid acceleration of digital innovation. It will see a rapid expansion of Qrious’ Wellington consulting practice, as well as nurturing a talent pipeline to build its data, analytics and AI capabilities.

“Data and digital technologies are the essential skills we need to build a digital economy”, says Qrious CEO Nathalie Morris. “We believe that the builders of the future are in tech – and we want to help pave the way to that future. Qrious is taking a leading role in data innovation, by investing in our Wellington-based capability to match our existing strength in Auckland.”

Nathalie explains, “We are fostering the complete lifecycle of data, analytics and AI engineers – from high school, where career decisions are first made, through to universities, Qrious internship programmes, first-job mentoring, and by providing career-defining, cutting-edge projects for seasoned practitioners.”

Qrious is seeing a significant increase in clients, particularly in the Government sector, who need support with projects spanning data, AI and intelligent applications. “This work requires a diverse range of skilled employees who are passionate about delivering data innovation that can transform New Zealand,” says Nathalie.

“More organisations are recognising data as a key enabler to deliver their strategic objectives. We’re also seeing an increasing pace of cloud adoption. Qrious has the skills and experience to help our organisations on their data modernisation journey and ensure these projects are done well.”

To support Wellington’s growth, Qrious has appointed Samir Parekh to the new role of Managing Consultant. Samir has 20-plus years of expertise as a business intelligence and data warehouse consultant, with extensive experience in data strategy and data solution architecture that supports evidence-based decision-making. He will be responsible for building and leading the Wellington data and analytics consulting team.

Samir believes organisations understand that the future lies in a modern cloud-based data, analytics and AI approach, however they face certain challenges in getting there with their often-legacy data platforms, significant data assets, and concerns around security of data. “Navigating those challenges requires the right roadmap and skill-set on the ground to deliver – and that’s what we’re here to do,” says Samir.

Two months into his role, Samir is excited for the future: “No other company in New Zealand is actively curating a team like Qrious that will represent not just the best talent in New Zealand, but world-leading talent, nurtured from the ground up. This is where you want to be to make your mark in data innovation.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url