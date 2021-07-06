Pushing Ahead With Papakura To Drury Improvements

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Providing better transport options for people in southern Auckland is still top of mind for Waka Kotahi as it pushes ahead with the consenting process for Stage 1B1 of the Papakura to Drury South project, part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP).

An application has been lodged and accepted by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The EPA will now carry out due diligence on the plan.

The project is part of a multimodal approach to the longer-term transport network being investigated and delivered to support growth in south Auckland, to enable more travel choices such as future bus services, improved rail access as well as greater safety, resilience and capacity of the highway network.

Stage 1B1 of the project (shown in ORANGE) includes a new shared use walking and cycling path built alongside the northbound lane of SH1 between Papakura and Drury, which will link in with the other Stage 1 sections and the rest of a city-wide network being developed.

It will also see the rebuild of the Drury interchange including the raising of bridges to allow KiwiRail enough space to electrify the rail line between Papakura and Pukekohe, as well as future-proofing for new tracks.

Construction began on Stage 1A (GREEN) in April this year, with crews widening the Southern motorway.

Waka Kotahi expects to lodge Notices of Requirement and consent applications for Stage 1B2 of the project (GREY) in 2022. This stage has been separated out for consenting purposes to allow appropriate time and consideration of the project’s impact on an identified site of cultural significance adjacent to SH1.

The Government recently announced that Stage 2 of the project, including Drury South interchange, will not be progressed as part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme.

Waka Kotahi is currently working through the next steps for Stage 2 to Drury South, and Stage 3 from Drury South to Bombay, following the Government’s decision.

More information about the project is available here

