Comments Off on Police Investigation Into Penrose Incident Ongoing

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland City Police:

The Police investigation into a serious incident in Penrose yesterday remains

ongoing and is progressing.

A man taken into custody on Great South Road remains in hospital in a stable

condition and charges will be laid at a later stage.

As part of our investigation, Police executed a search warrant at an Owens

Road address in Epsom yesterday evening.

Police located a 36-year-old woman at the address and took her into custody.

The woman has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary in relation

to yesterday’s incident in Penrose.

She is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

We are continuing to ensure support is available to members of the public

caught up in yesterday’s incident through Victim Support. We are also

ensuring our people in Police are supported as well.

Police would like to acknowledge Auckland motorists for their cooperation

yesterday with the cordons that were in place in parts of Great South Road.

This enabled Police to carry out our scene examinations as part of the

investigation.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url