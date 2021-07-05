on No Community Cases; 7 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are seven cases to report related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s update yesterday.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 39.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 80 historical cases, out of a total of 586 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,402.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 25 June Cambodia Singapore Day 8 / contact of a case Auckland 30 June Full travel history to be determined Singapore Day 3 / routine Auckland 30 June Full travel history to be determined Singapore Day 3 / routine Auckland 2 July Bahrain United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Auckland 3 July India Qatar Day 0 / routine Auckland 3 July* Full travel history to be determined Singapore Day 1 / routine Auckland 3 July* Full travel history to be determined Singapore Day 1 / routine Auckland

*These cases travelled together as part of a bubble

Australian traveller who visited Wellington

So far, 2,726 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington between 19 and 21 June.

Of those 2,726 total contacts, 2,670 or 98% of people have returned an initial negative result, an increase of 21 negative test results since yesterday.

33 people have been granted a clinical exemption and 22 require no further action.

The remaining person is being actively followed up by contact tracing teams.

We’d like to remind all New Zealanders that anyone who is symptomatic should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,317,171.

On Sunday, 3,140 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 6,520.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

The manual data shows Waikato has this week been processing about 300 tests a day.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,885,979 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 298,839,672 and users have created 11,611,044 manual diary entries.

There have been 700,937 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

