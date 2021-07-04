on No Community Cases; 7 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation In Past Two Days And Two Historical Cases

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are seven cases to report related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s update Friday.

Four previously reported cases have now recovered.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 32.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,395.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 26 June Singapore Day 5 / routine Auckland 29 June India Qatar Day 3 / routine Auckland 29 June Singapore Day 3 / routine Auckland 1 July Singapore Day 0 / routine Auckland 1 July Singapore Day 0 / routine Auckland 2 July United Arab Emirates Malaysia Day 0 / routine Auckland 2 July South Africa Singapore Day 0 / routine Christchurch

Two previously reported cases, which were subsequently reclassified as under investigation, have now been confirmed as historical. Since 1 January 2021, there have been 80 historical cases, out of a total of 579 cases.

Australian traveller who visited Wellington

So far, 2,710 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington between 19 and 21 June.

Of those 2,710 total contacts, 2,649 or 98% of people have returned a negative result, an increase of 22 negative test results since Friday.

33 people have been granted a clinical exemption and 21 require no further action.

The remaining six people are being actively followed up by contact tracing teams.

Wellington locations of interest

We are continuing to advise people who live in Wellington or were in the region between Saturday 19 June and Monday 21 June to check the locations of interest page following the visit by an Australian tourist who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

People who have been at these locations of interest at the specified time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice on testing.

View details of community-based testing centres in the Wellington region or the full list of all all testing services nationwide on Healthpoint.

QFT pause to lift for some states and ACT from midnight

The travel pause for South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria will lift at 11.59pm tonight. The travel pause for Western Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Queensland remains in place and will be reviewed on Tuesday 6 July.

Travellers to New Zealand must not have been in Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia on or after 10.30pm (NZT) on 26 June 2021. They must also not have been in New South Wales on or after 11.59pm (NZT) on 22 June.

For those now able to travel from Australia, a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of departure is required for all passengers before boarding flights to New Zealand.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,314,030.

On Saturday, 3,870 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 6,576.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website

We’d like to remind all New Zealanders that anyone who is symptomatic should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

The manual data shows Waikato has this week been processing about 400 tests a day.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,885,144 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 298,190,243 and users have created 11,580,229 manual diary entries.

There have been 812,048 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

