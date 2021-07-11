on No Community Cases; 3 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

11 July 2021

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are three new cases of COVID-19 to report in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s last update on Friday.

A previously reported case, from 8 July, has been reclassified to ‘under investigation’ and has been removed from our active cases tally. As a result, the number of active cases in New Zealand has only gone up by two. It is now 34.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 85 historical cases, out of a total of 595 cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,411.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 7 July United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Auckland 8 July Malaysia Singapore Day 1 / routine Auckland 9 July Russia United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Auckland

Update on the Viking Bay

The All of Government response to the fishing vessel the Viking Bay is currently putting in place a plan to appropriately manage the ship’s return to New Zealand.

This afternoon Customs will be announcing further details of this plan.

Comprehensive health checks, including testing of crew, will be part of this plan.

The ship’s return to New Zealand has been assessed as having a very low health risk to the public.

Testing update

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,351,005.

On Friday, 6,458 tests were processed across New Zealand. Yesterday, 4,881 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 5,512.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

The manual data shows Waikato has been processing around 300 tests a day over the last 7 days.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,892,561 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 303,057,576 and users have created 11,797,188 manual diary entries.

There have been 1,438,447 scans in the last 48 hours to midday yesterday.

Please continue to remain vigilant and stick to the basics: stay home if unwell and get advice about having a test, wash hands regularly, cough and sneeze into the elbow, wear masks or face coverings on all public transport, and keep a record of where you’ve been – scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.

