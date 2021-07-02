on No Community Cases; 2 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 1 Historical Case In Managed Isolation

There are no cases of COVID-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are two cases to report related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry’s update yesterday.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 27.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,386.

New border cases in New Zealand

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/

quarantine location 25 June South Africa Qatar Day 5 / routine Auckland 29 June United Kingdom Singapore Day 1 / routine Auckland

In addition to the two new cases, one historical case has been identified. This person arrived on 12 June from India via Qatar and the historical case was identified during routine day 12 testing. They have been in an Auckland managed isolation facility since arrival.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 77 historical cases, out of a total of 570 cases.

A previously reported case, which we reported on 28 June as having arrived from South Africa via Qatar, has now been reclassified as ‘under investigation’ and the case removed from our daily tally of active cases.

Australian traveller who visited Wellington

So far, 2,695 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian person who visited Wellington between 19 and 21 June.

Of those 2,695 total contacts, 2,627 or 97% of people have returned a negative result, an increase of 44 negative test results since yesterday.

32 people have been granted a clinical exemption and eight have returned overseas which means their home jurisdiction will be following up with them.

The remaining contacts are being actively followed up by contact tracing teams.

Wellington locations of interest

We are continuing to advise people who live in Wellington or were in the region between Saturday 19 June and Monday 21 June to check the

locations of interest

page following the visit by an Australian tourist who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

People who have been at these locations of interest at the specified time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and call Healthline (

0800 358 5453

) for advice on testing.

View details of

community-based testing centres in the Wellington region

or the full list of all all testing services nationwide on

Healthpoint

.

Testing

The total number of COVID-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,303,782

On Thursday, 7,131 tests were processed across New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average is 7,215.

For all testing locations nationwide

visit the Healthpoint website

.

We’d like to remind all New Zealanders that anyone who is symptomatic should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing.

This testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored. The data will be added to the tally once systems have been restored.

The manual data shows Waikato has this week been processing about 400 tests a day.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,883,511 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 296,622,266 and users have created 11,516,528 manual diary entries.

There have been 856,762 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.

Ministry’s next update

The Ministry’s next planned COVID-19 update will be on Sunday at 1pm.

