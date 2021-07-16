Comments Off on Man Arrested In Relation To Operation Kinley

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have now arrested and charged a man following the death of 28 year old Kimleang Youn who died following an incident on Robertson Road in Māngere in

April 2021.

A 41 year old man is expected to appear in Manukau District Court this morning charged with manslaughter.

I would like to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of the investigation team who have worked tirelessly on this investigation and we hope the arrest offers Mr Youn’s family some degree of comfort.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Youn’s family at this extremely

difficult time. We are ensuring they are being supported.

