Frucor Suntory Plants 600 Trees At Puhinui Stream

This week volunteers from Frucor Suntory swapped laptops for spades and set themselves the mammoth task of planting 600 native trees in just two hours.

Informally known as the “Stream Team”, volunteers from Frucor Suntory set out on a bitterly cold Auckland afternoon to plant a section of the stream densely populated by weeds.

Earlier this year, Frucor Suntory agreed a partnership with Auckland Council to help restore the section of Puhinui stream behind their distribution centre in Wiri for 12 months.

Ben Walkley, Frucor Suntory’s Head of Sustainability is delighted with the company’s commitment to be stewards of the local waterway.

“The Puhinui stream is one of the primary waterways in the South Auckland area.

“The local council has big plans for this space and while this area isn’t currently well used, we want to play a role in bringing it to life for the residents of Manukau.”

Ben says planting plays an important role in the restoration and creation of habitats.

“Planting encourages new wildlife, providing food sources and shelter. It helps prevent erosion of the stream banks and thereby prevents silt build-up downstream.”

Last April Frucor Suntory volunteers collected more than 50kg of waste from beside the stream’s shores, making it a more pleasant space to walk through.

The Stream Team will be out again in 6-8 weeks to carry out some weeding in the newly planted area to give the new trees space to grow and flourish.

