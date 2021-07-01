Explore Group Purchases Fullers Great Sights Bay Of Islands

Press Release – Explore Group

Plans to develop experiences to meet current local and future international demand

Leading tourism operator Explore Group has purchased Fullers Great Sights operation in the Bay of Islands as the first part of a wider expansion plan for the business including growth in Auckland and Australia.

Explore will take over Fullers Great Sights Bay of Islands on July 31 which includes their signature tour experiences such as the iconic Cream Trip that takes in The Hole In the Rock and Urupukapuka Island.

Explore Group Managing Director William Goodfellow says the acquisition will provide the company with the scale to develop its Bay of Islands’ tourism offering and deliver a truly world class visitor experience.

“The Bay of Island’s is already one of New Zealand’s most popular tourism and travel locations, but we want to make the area an even better destination by showcasing its spectacular scenery, wildlife, culture and history.”

Goodfellow says Explore’s cruise experiences in the Bay of Islands throughout its peak summer season this year were busier than expected, and it continues to run weekend and long holiday weekend services throughout winter.

“With locals exploring their own back yard more than ever before, there is a renewed love for New Zealand coming through. Overseas visitors from Australia and further afield are showing a huge willingness to travel when border restrictions ease further and New Zealand is going to be an even more in-demand destination.”

Explore has played a significant part in Bay of Islands’ tourism for 18 years, operating a range of tours including their Discover the Bay Hole in the Rock Cruise, dolphin viewing cruises and ferry services to Otehei Bay on Urupukapuka Island.

Goodfellow says with New Zealand’s traditional reliance on international tourism it remains a challenging time for all operators, however Explore has seen the Covid environment as an opportunity to focus on a significant growth phase.

“We are playing the long game and we believe there is huge potential to grow and enhance the Bay of Islands as a visitor destination and we’re excited about what this business acquisition will enable us to do to continue to support the local community, help bring more visitors to the region, and showcase everything the Bay and Northland has to offer.”

Explore Group’s future growth plans will also see the expansion of its fleet and experiences in Auckland, including introducing a number of new cruise experiences, as well as in Hamilton Island in Queensland, Australia.

Explore’s Fullers Great Sights Bay of Islands acquisition encompasses key assets and the Fullers Great Sights’ brand.

Fullers Great Sights will continue to operate under the Fullers Great Sights brand. However, administration of the operation will be centralised as part of the Explore Group.

“We look forward to working with all our partners in Northland throughout the transition and we will be providing more details on our operating schedule for the upcoming season very soon,” says Goodfellow.

