Elemental Nights – Dope Lemon Concert Postponed/Announcing Allen Stone

AUCKLAND, NZ – JULY, 13 2021 – Live Nation in partnership with Auckland Unlimited, presents Elemental Nights kicking off this Friday, July 16 as part of Elemental AKL.

Due to the uncertainty around the reopening of the travel bubble between New South Wales and New Zealand, the Dope Lemon show with special guests Mild Orange scheduled to take place on Friday, July 23 has unfortunately been rescheduled to Friday, September 17 at the Auckland Town Hall. All existing tickets remain valid for the rescheduled date without the need for exchange. Patrons unable to attend the new show can obtain a refund from the point of purchase. Refund requests must be received by 5pm, Wednesday, August 11.

In breaking news, Live Nation can now confirm Elemental Nights has secured American Soul and R&B singer Allen Stone for a show on Sunday, July 25 at the Concert Chamber. Tickets go on sale today at 12pm, Tuesday, July 13 from elementalfestival.co.nz and livenation.co.nz

Hailing from Chewelah Washington State, Allen Stone is the son of the local church pastor. From a very young age he was immersed in gospel until he found funk and soul as a teenager through Stevie Wonder’s landmark album ‘Innervisions’. Billboard has praised Stones “disarmingly soulful vocals” and WXPN said “his energetic shows, plus his warm and evocative albums, explain why Stone has such a solid fan base”. In 2019 Allen released his 3rd studio album called ‘Building Balance’ which includes the hit songs ‘Brown Eyed Lover’, ‘Sunny Days’, and ‘Consider Me’. He has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as well as the Special Olympics opening ceremony, NPR’s Tiny Desk, and has been a guest mentor on American Idol.

Stone who is currently based in Melbourne has a sold-out run of five club dates at the end July, with a sixth show just confirmed due to overwhelming demand.

Elemental Nights continues to grow to become the winter antidote for the city’s music withdrawals, delivering a diverse and influential concert series of both local and international artists.

Elemental Nights full artist line-up for 2021 features; Mara TK with special guest AJA (NZ), Julia Jacklin (AU), Flying Nun 40 Years Anniversary (Various), Catacombs by Friendly Potential (Various), Courtney Barnett (AU) with special guest Emily Edrosa (NZ), Allen Stone (US), The Chats (AU) and Connan Mockasin presenting ‘Connan unplugged, Bost’n ‘n Dobs’n Plugged (NZ).

Designed, produced and promoted by Live Nation, whether you care to croon in unison, rock your heart out or dance vigorously, these one-off special shows should not be missed.

Live Nation New Zealand Managing Director Mark Kneebone said, “After the success of last year’s inaugural Elemental Nights, we are pleased to be able to create another spectacular line-up this year featuring international artists and a special ode to New Zealand music industry royalty, Flying Nun. We are proud to partner with Auckland Unlimited on this venture as we all work to create rich live experiences for audiences.”

Elemental AKL festival is back this July with a captivating programme of more than 30 free and ticketed

events, celebrating the culture, cuisine and creativity of Auckland. From July 14 to August 1, Elemental AKL events will transform eateries and bars, theatres and public spaces across Auckland into hubs of exciting experiences.

From high-end ticketed experiences to free events, the line-up features enlightening, surprising, thought-provoking, nourishing and unique experiences to feast your eyes, feed your mind and fill your heart. Elemental AKL is delivered by Auckland Unlimited, Auckland’s economic and cultural agency.

Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Major and Business Events Richard Clarke says it is fantastic to partner with Live Nation to deliver the Elemental Nights concert series as part of Elemental AKL.

“Elemental AKL is about drawing together a range of exciting events that encourage people to visit and get out and about in Auckland during the quieter winter months, and Live Nation has certainly delivered on that with this year’s line-up.”

ELEMENTAL NIGHTS LINE UP:

MARA TK with special guest AJA // FRI, JULY 16 // TITIRANGI WAR MEMORIAL

FRIENDLY POTENTIAL: CATACOMBS PRESENTS HTRK // THURS, JULY 22 NEW SHOW

FRI 23 & SAT 24 JULY // WINTERGARDEN

DOPE LEMON with special guest MILD ORANGE // FRI, JULY 23 // TOWN HALL – RESCHEDULED TO FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

JULIA JACKLIN (SOLO) // FRI, JULY 23 // CONCERT CHAMBER, TOWN HALL SOLD OUT

FLYING NUN 40 YEARS ANNIVERSARY // SAT, JULY 24 // TOWN HALL (3 STAGES) SOLD OUT

COURTNEY BARNETT (SOLO) with special guest Emily Edrosa // SUN, JULY 25 // TOWN HALL

ALLEN STONE // SUNDAY JULY 25 // CONCERT CHAMBER – NEW SHOW

GP tickets On Sale 12pm Tuesday, July 13

THE CHATS // TUES, JULY 27 // HOLLYWOOD THEATRE

CONNAN MOCKASIN Unplugged, Bost’n ‘n Dobs’n Plugged // THURS, JULY 29 NEW SHOW

FRI, JULY 30 – SOLD OUT // HOLLYWOOD THEATRE

For complete festival and ticket information, visit: elementalfestival.co.nz & www.livenation.co.nz

