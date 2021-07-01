DRAX PROJECT + MITCH JAMES With Special Guest AACACIA

Press Release – Mushroom Promotions

New Wellington Date Announced At TSB Arena

Drax Project + Mitch James two postponed shows in Wellington have now been upgraded to one massive show at TSB Arena on Saturday 17th July.

Fans who bought tickets to either of the postponed Wellington dates at Shed 6 will be issued new tickets before the event date, via the same delivery method originally requested.

With the upgrade to the bigger venue of TSB Arena we are able to release new tickets for purchase! These tickets have just gone on sale now from Ticketmaster but are expected to sell out fast!

Fans who have purchased tickets to the Shed 6 concerts and are unable to attend the new show at TSB Arena will be given a full refund from their point of purchase (Ticketmaster).

Beginning as music students busking on the streets, Drax Project have grown into one of the most watched groups ever to come out of New Zealand. Through their own headline tours, international festival performances and opening for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Christina Aguilera, Lorde, SIX60 and Camila Cabello, the band have established themselves as one of the world’s ‘must see’ live acts.

Singles off their self-titled debut album (300/Universal) have collected over 300 million streams worldwide,18 x Platinum certifications to date and most recently Drax Project have just dropped their new track ‘Over It’.

It’s been a minute since fans last had music from Mitch James, but he’s back with brand new single ‘Be Somebody’, a starkly personal and reflective song that showcases his authentic approach to hit song-writing.

In just a couple of years, Mitch has notched up some impressive achievements including – amassing over 120 million streams across his catalogue, performing multiple headline tours of New-Zealand, winning Best NZ Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards and opening for the likes of Ed Sheeran and SIX60.

The now 25-year old is ready to soar to new heights, with an invigorated passion for music and sense of self – he’s ready to get back to business, and what better way to do that than by touring with great mates Drax Project!

AACACIA is a singer and songwriter, whose music finds its home in the world of R&B and Pop. She has burst onto the scene with her signature vocal talents, catchy melodies, and thoughtful lyrics, and is ready to take centre stage.

Over the last year, AACACIA has released three singles of her own, working with such collaborators as Matiu Walters & Marlon Gerbes of Six60, and producer Imad Royal (Doja Cat, Chainsmokers). 2020 also saw the release of Drax Project’s certified Gold single ‘Firefly’ which she recently performed to a crowd of 50,000 strong at Auckland’s Eden Park.

