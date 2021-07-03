Children’s Peace Art Competition In Ōtāhuhu

Press Release – IWPG



Maggie creating her artwork using paint to depict the earth and a hand showing the peace sign which won the Judges’ Special Award: Best Creativity at the IWPG International Loving-Peace Art Competition held in Ōtāhuhu.

On June 26th, the “International Loving-Peace Art Competition” was held in Ōtāhuhu Town Hall Community Centre, Ōtāhuhu, Auckland, NZ. The participants of the contest were children aged 7 to 11 years old from various schools in Auckland. Children from different cultures and backgrounds took part in painting with the theme of ‘What does peace mean to you?’.

The International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG) held the “International Loving-Peace Art Competition” for the first time in Aotearoa. This New Zealand competition was sponsored by IWPG Gangwon Branch in Korea.

Jade Robertson (Lecturer at Yoobee College), who participated as a judge, said, “If you sow the seeds of peace in the hearts of children, they can grow into messengers of peace.”

There were three main prize winners, one grand prize winner, two runner-ups, gaining prizes consisting of gift cards for art supplies and certificates. The piece selected for the grand prize in the New Zealand competition will be sent to Korea, where IWPG Headquarters is located. Once there, it will be judged against other pieces by finalists around the world. The final award ceremony will be held in October. The grand prize winner will receive a scholarship of $1,000 (NZD) and a plaque.

IWPG is hosting the “International Loving-Peace Art Competition” for the third year in a row to spread a culture of peace to children and adolescents with a motherly heart. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic this year, many countries are participating in this competition either via online means or in-person depending on each country’s current government precautions.

IWPG said that it hopes to host the event annually in New Zealand, not only in Auckland but also in Wellington and Christchurch.



Winner of the NZ competition: Fualole painting her artwork showing what peace means to her at the IWPG International Loving-Peace Art Competition held in Ōtāhuhu.

