Business Extinction Rebellion
Press Release – Dairy and Business Owners Group
The Dairy and Business Owners Group is calling on retailers,
restaurateurs and business owners to stand for council election in
2022 as part of a ‘business extinction rebellion.’
“You have to wonder if councillors and council managers have shares in
Westfield given how they want to destroy retail in Auckland and
Wellington especially,” says Sunny Kaushal, Establishment Chair of the
Dairy and Business Owners Group.
“If we don’t get adults at the council table next year, then thousands
of retail and food businesses face extinction. In central Auckland,
the average number of pedestrians on Queen Street is down 30% since
mid-2018 with almost 1:10 stores (9.44%) empty according to Bayleys.”
“JLL paints a similar picture for Wellington’s CBD that’s caught the
business equivalent of ‘long Covid.'”
“No one at these councils, or in government, seems to care or do
anything about the beggars, the grime or the crime, which multiplies
as each business closes.”
“Instead of taking a leaf from the big malls that offer free and safe
parking, these councillors are anticar as are the faceless petty
council officials behind them. Central Auckland is a mess.”
“The 60-months of chaos since the City Rail Link broke ground hasn’t
helped. In 2016 they said it would be completed by the end of this
year for $2.5 billion. It’s now going to be at least 2024 we are
currently told and the cost has shot up to at least $4.419 billion at
the moment.”
“Just recently, we’ve been asked for our ideas on how to reactivate
the CBD but with no money. Excuse me? Where have these overpaid suits
been? We have been asking the council for a plan for years when people
first started voting with their accelerator pedal.”
“And what’s next? Congestion charges for Auckland and Wellington.
That’ll really help reverse the footfall we’ve lost from Covid and
remote working as more offices and workers will just relocate out
leading to more business closures.”
“The mentality seems to be if it moves, charge it. If it stops moving,
ticket it. If it involves lycra, fund it.”
“Now, Wellington’s councillors are looking to Auckland’s Queen Street
and CBD as some template for its future. They want to ban cars and
pedestrianise New Zealand’s last true golden mile. Have they been to
Auckland?”
“Forget hector’s dolphin as Lambton Quay should be on the endangered
species list.”
“JLL said Lambton Quay is in decline until footfall and tourists
return but with 3,000 carparks lost since 2016, the councillors there
now want congestion charging and an extension to the time and cost of
the few car parks that remain. The only ones smiling are Westfield’s
shareholders.”
“It’s time to get adults around the council table to make our towns
and cities vibrant and the best ones who know about that are the
businesses who sell to the general public.”
“It’s time for a Business Extinction Rebellion,” Sunny Kaushal said.
