Business Extinction Rebellion

July 7, 2021Business, PressReleaseComments Off on Business Extinction Rebellion

Press Release – Dairy and Business Owners Group

The Dairy and Business Owners Group is calling on retailers, 
restaurateurs and business owners to stand for council election in 
2022 as part of a ‘business extinction rebellion.’

“You have to wonder if councillors and council managers have shares in 
Westfield given how they want to destroy retail in Auckland and 
Wellington especially,” says Sunny Kaushal, Establishment Chair of the 
Dairy and Business Owners Group.

“If we don’t get adults at the council table next year, then thousands 
of retail and food businesses face extinction. In central Auckland, 
the average number of pedestrians on Queen Street is down 30% since 
mid-2018 with almost 1:10 stores (9.44%) empty according to Bayleys.”

“JLL paints a similar picture for Wellington’s CBD that’s caught the 
business equivalent of ‘long Covid.'”

“No one at these councils, or in government, seems to care or do 
anything about the beggars, the grime or the crime, which multiplies 
as each business closes.”

“Instead of taking a leaf from the big malls that offer free and safe 
parking, these councillors are anticar as are the faceless petty 
council officials behind them. Central Auckland is a mess.”

“The 60-months of chaos since the City Rail Link broke ground hasn’t 
helped. In 2016 they said it would be completed by the end of this 
year for $2.5 billion. It’s now going to be at least 2024 we are 
currently told and the cost has shot up to at least $4.419 billion at 
the moment.”

“Just recently, we’ve been asked for our ideas on how to reactivate 
the CBD but with no money. Excuse me? Where have these overpaid suits 
been? We have been asking the council for a plan for years when people 
first started voting with their accelerator pedal.”

“And what’s next? Congestion charges for Auckland and Wellington.
That’ll really help reverse the footfall we’ve lost from Covid and 
remote working as more offices and workers will just relocate out 
leading to more business closures.”

“The mentality seems to be if it moves, charge it. If it stops moving, 
ticket it. If it involves lycra, fund it.”

“Now, Wellington’s councillors are looking to Auckland’s Queen Street 
and CBD as some template for its future. They want to ban cars and 
pedestrianise New Zealand’s last true golden mile. Have they been to 
Auckland?”

“Forget hector’s dolphin as Lambton Quay should be on the endangered 
species list.”

“JLL said Lambton Quay is in decline until footfall and tourists 
return but with 3,000 carparks lost since 2016, the councillors there 
now want congestion charging and an extension to the time and cost of 
the few car parks that remain. The only ones smiling are Westfield’s 
shareholders.”

“It’s time to get adults around the council table to make our towns 
and cities vibrant and the best ones who know about that are the 
businesses who sell to the general public.”

“It’s time for a Business Extinction Rebellion,” Sunny Kaushal said.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

 