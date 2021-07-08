Comments Off on Barker’s Of Geraldine Chooses MetroEXP To Expand Product Ranges Throughout New Zealand

Press Release – MetroEXP

MetroEXP, one of Auckland’s fastest-growing marketing and activations agencies has been chosen by Barker’s of Geraldine to be its new brand and outsourced marketing partner.

Founded in 1969, Barker’s of Geraldine is a thriving business, located on the original family farm in South Canterbury, making world-class jams, chutneys, syrups and condiments, with an expanding range of products right through the supermarket.

With 240 staff, a busy head office and production facility, MetroEXP have been appointed to help Barker’s expand some of their FMCG product ranges through a full spectrum of services from strategy to creative concepts and design across their Barker’s of Geraldine and Anathoth Farm brands.

Jillian Stanton, Marketing Manager for Barker’s of Geraldine says: “The MetroExp team brings together all the elements you need in an agency: solid creative thinking, integrity, professionalism and clear communication to ensure everyone is on the same page. Even better, they’re a great bunch of people with strong values and are a pleasure to deal with.”

Having already started work on the launch of a new range of Premium Mixers, which has recently hit supermarket shelves, the MetroEXP team are excited to be working on growing a heritage brand in New Zealand.

“We are over the moon to be working with the team at Barker’s of Geraldine who are as delightful to work with as their range of amazing products are to enjoy.

It’s another sweet win for MetroEXP as we showcase our skills in creating cost-effective campaign work that balances marketing objectives with value for money for businesses that want to see more bang for their buck,” says MetroEXP Managing Partner, Tammy Milani.

“Tammy and her team are fast building a reputation for awesome creative work and super smart thinking that is resonating with more and more clients who require a fast, agile addition to their marketing capability. We are very proud of what they are building,” says Mike Larmer, Director of MetroEXP.

MetroEXP is an independent brand activation and events management agency and works with some of the country’s most forward-thinking brands including Ford, Wendy’s, Chorus and Waste Management. Metro EXP’s appointment is effective immediately.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url